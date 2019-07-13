Hoda Kotb Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

It’s not every day that Hoda Kotb shares a photo of her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, so when she does social media goes wild.

As fans know, the pair have been dating since 2013 but they have kept their relationship on the down-low, for the most part, shying away from sharing a ton of photos and videos of one another on social media. The two are not married but they are raising Kotb’s two adopted daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Katherine, together. Currently, Kotb is taking some time off from her post at The Today Show after adopting baby Hope in April. The talk show host appears to be having a great extended vacation and her most recent post on Instagram has her followers super excited about what she had to share.

In the sweet photo, Hoda and her man are cozied up on what appears to be a parent’s night out. The Today Show host is all smiles for the snapshot, putting one arm around Joel and pressing her face against his. The mother of two appears to be makeup-free in the shot, only sporting a big smile on her face. She looks casual in a jean jacket with a pink patterned shirt underneath, wearing her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Like his counterpart, Joel is all smiles for the image as he places one arm around Kotb. The financier looks incredibly handsome in a blue button-up shirt. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hoda plenty of attention, with over 77,000 likes as well as 1,200 plus comments. While most fans took to the post to let the couple know that they look adorable together, countless others couldn’t help but ask Hoda when she will be back on The Today Show.

“I love this photo, Hodes!!! When are you coming back to The Today Show?!? I miss you!!!,” one fan asked.

“Hoda, so happy that you are spending quality time with your family, but I really miss you on the Today show. It’s not the same without you!!!,” another Instagram follower chimed in.

“You’re the most uplifting individual on the planet!!!,” one more follower commented with two pink heart emoji.

In the past, Kotb has opened up about her love life to E! Online, admitting that she is not sure if she will ever officially marry Joel in a traditional ceremony but also noted that she didn’t know she’d fall so in love at this point in her life. However, though their love may never be government sanctioned, she did say that she’ll be with Schiffman until her “last breath.”