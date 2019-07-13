Sofia Vergara Smolders In White Lacy Sundress

Sofia Vergara has taken Instagram by storm with her stunning vacation photos.

For the past week and a half, the gorgeous 47-year-old Modern Family star has been soaking up the sun on the coast of Italy in the company of her dashing husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello. The two lovebirds jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway shortly after celebrating the five-year anniversary of their first date on July 3.

Much to her fans’ content, Sofia has been documenting her stay in Italy on social media. Over the course of her and Joe’s lavish European vacation, the fiery Latina has treated her Instagram followers to a slew of sun-kissed photos snapped in picturesque locations on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, it seems that their romantic vacation on the Italian coast will soon be coming at an end. In a new post shared to Instagram earlier today, Sofia let her legions of admirers know that she and her husband were getting ready to say goodbye to the famous Italian coastline and its sweeping seascapes and breathtaking scenery.

The Colombian-born beauty accompanied the message with a glorious photo of her and Joe by the seaside. Photographed on a flower-strewn field, with the azure sea unfolding at their back, Sofia and Joe basked in the golden rays of the sun as they snuggled up for the romantic snap.

As per usual, the latest Instagram pic offered fans a fantastic view of the Italian shoreline. Two rocky outcrops loomed in the distance, framing the sparkling blue waves. A few patches of green vegetation sparked a cheerful contrast with their surroundings, accentuating the deep-blue color of the sea and the earthy tones of the majestic slabs of stone. Meanwhile, an assortment of blue and white beach umbrellas stretching out at the edge of the sea betrayed the location of a handful of boats floating by the shoreline.

As enchanting as the scenery was, Sofia herself was a sight to behold as well. Clad in a lacy white dress, the Hot Pursuit actress looked ravishing as she cozied up to her husband to pose for the sun-drenched snap. As a beam of sunlight washed across her face and bountiful chest, Sofia gave a coy smile to the camera. Meanwhile, Joe looked directly into the lens with a proud smile on his face and wrapped one arm around his wife’s taut waistline.

Sofia cut an elegant figure in the delicate, feminine frock. Crafted from gauzy, semi-sheer white lace, the diaphanous sundress boasted thin, spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her generous décolletage area. Featuring a plunging, sweetheart neckline, the see-through number hugged her voluptuous bust, teasing a hint of subtle cleavage. Fans might even argue that her seductive look was a braless one, as Sofia didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the gossamer dress.

Tight-fitting around the chest and waistline, the dainty lace frock draped down her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. Sofia paired up the gown with nude sandals and a trendy white purse, one that sported a brown belt and a matching strip of leather across the bottom. She rocked chic sunglasses and accessorized with a chunky bracelet and statement earrings.

At the same time, her husband looked dapper in a beige shirt, which he wore with dark-olive shorts and matching shoes.

The couple’s lovely photo received a lot of love on Instagram, garnering more than 76,000 likes in addition to over 330 comments.

“Looking fabulous,” wrote one person.

“Love that dresssssds [sic],” read a second message, trailed by a couple of flattering emoji.

“Lovely photo and that dress is everything!” penned a third Instagram user.

One of Sofia’s ardent fans had this to say.