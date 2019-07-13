Jennifer Lopez Lap Dances For Carli Lloyd To Celebrate World Cup Victory

Jennifer Lopez surprised women’s soccer player Carli Lloyd with a lap dance during her performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night during her It’s My Party Tour.

Lopez, 49, brought the U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player on stage for a special moment marking the World Cup Victory. The win marked the U.S. women’s soccer team fourth World Cup.

Lloyd, a world renown athlete, has won two Olympic gold medals, and is also two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. She has also been awarded the FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

The Miami Herald reported that the singer usually picks a man out of the audience for the special occasion, but apparently decided Lloyd was more deserving.

The news outlet reported that Alex Rodriguez escorted Lloyd to security guards at the venue, who then took her up to the stage where Lopez congratulated her.

“Got a little present for you. Actually Carli, I got two presents for you,” Lopez reportedly told the soccer player.

“Girls, will you take care of Carli and give her a little birthday present?” Lopez said.

The two female backup dancers danced around Lloyd before Lopez then gave the athlete a lap dance while singing “If You Had My Love.”

“Carli, you doing OK?” Lopez asked, before sitting on the athlete’s lap as she continued to sing the song.

AOL’s Gibson Johns captured the moment on film and shared clips from the event on Twitter.

Lloyd tweeted on Friday night that there was a first time for everything with a laughing emoji.

Carli Lloyd doing Carli Lloyd things. ???? pic.twitter.com/vEdXWaWbwk — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 7, 2019

Lloyd was not the only guest at Lopez’s concert that got special attention. Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, also spent some time on stage with the “Never Satisfied” singer. The audience reportedly gave her a standing ovation.

This is not the first time Emme has made an appearance at one of Lopez’s shows. Last month, as Lopez kicked off her tour, Emme joined her mother on stage and sang “Limitless” with her. Dressed in red tulle, the two seemed to share a special moment.

In May, Lopez shared a video showcasing Emme’s incredible voice. the video covered Lopez as she geared up for her tour but around four minutes in, Emme began to sing “I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys. Lopez watched Emme proudly and even joined her at one point.

Lopez will be wrapping up her tour at the end of July in Miami.