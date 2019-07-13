‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Planning For A Honeymoon, Who Will Pay?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright returned home to Los Angeles after their Kentucky wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning to take a tropical honeymoon after tying the knot last month in Kentucky but thus far, they haven’t embarked on their post-wedding vacation.

According to July 12 report from Hollywood Life, Taylor and Cartwright will soon set off on their honeymoon, and when they do, the bill for their presumably over-the-top trip will be footed by film producer Randall Emmett, the fiancé of their Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent.

“Jax and Brittany are excited to go on their honeymoon, but they haven’t yet because they had to get back to LA to film Vanderpump Rules. The cast is filming pretty much around the clock right now,” a source said.

Filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 began in Los Angeles several weeks ago and is believed to have continued in Miami, Florida last month, where Taylor and Cartwright celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties with their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

As for the timing of Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming trip, the Hollywood Life insider said the couple would be heading somewhere tropical in the coming months, likely in the very late summer or early fall.

“Randall actually surprised them and has offered to take care of the trip on behalf of he and Lala as their wedding gift and they’re really appreciative of that. They can’t wait to go away together,” the insider added.

Taylor and Cartwright have gone on several trips with Kent and Emmett over the past several months after forming an extremely close friendship with the couple in 2018. As fans will recall, Cartwright didn’t initially include Kent in her bridal party, but after their relationship grew closer in the weeks that followed her bridesmaid selection, she had a change of heart and invited Kent to be a part of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, as Cartwright and Kent established a close-knit relationship with one another, their partners, Taylor and Emmett, grew close as well, and when Taylor celebrated his bachelor party in Miami, Emmett was believed to have had a hand in the planning.

In addition to a trip to Miami for New Year’s months ago, Taylor, Cartwright, Kent, and Emmett have also spent time with one another in Mexico, where Kent and Emmett became engaged to one another in September of last year.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.