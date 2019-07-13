Ageless Wonder Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Incredible Physique In White Bikini, Fans Can’t Believe She’s 54

Elizabeth Hurley is aging like a fine wine.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of herself rocking a very revealing white striped bikini as she soaked in the sun in Los Angeles. The picture showed off the 54-year-old’s age-defying physique, prompting some viral responses from among her 1.2 million followers.

“WOW! BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” another commenter wrote.

Many commented on how youthful Hurley still looks after three decades in the spotlight. Hurley turned 54-years-old a little more than a month ago but has the body and youthful energy of a woman decades younger.

But the look doesn’t come automatically for Hurley. The actress goes to great lengths to stay in bikini-ready shape all the time, with a strict diet and fitness regimen. A source told Hollywood Life last year that Hurley goes through even more preparation when she’s got a photo shoot for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” the source said.

Hurley herself explained that fitness is very important to her, and she tries to find a way to work out even if she’s not going to be able to make it to a gym. Given her frequent travels to tropical locales for her photo shoots, the approach would be necessary in order for her to stay in such great shape.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!. “It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

After making a name for herself as a leading lady in the 1990s — as well as for her relationship with actor Hugh Grant — Hurley has more recently gained a second life as a social media star. Hurley frequently shares revealing snaps on Instagram, garnering attention from celebrity news outlets across the globe — especially the tabloids in her native Britain.

Fans of Elizabeth Hurley seem to love her approach, with her revealing snaps frequently getting viral attention and prompting plenty of compliments about her age-defying looks. You can see more of the actress and model on Instagram.