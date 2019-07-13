Kim Kardashian Goes Semi-Sheer & Skin-Tight In Eye-Popping Electric Oranges

Kim Kardashian is known for showcasing her world-famous curves in eye-popping and color-coordinated outfits. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might don pared-down athleisurewear for her daytime outings, but this 38-year-old can always be relied on for a sizzling evening display.

Kim’s latest Instagram update appears to have reminded fans of her status as a style queen. The makeup mogul has taken to the platform to showcase a skin-tight and eye-popping outfit – the look was bold, clingy, and definitely channeling all things orange.

Kim’s three snaps showed her in a parking lot near her vehicle. The mother of four had been shot full length in a sexy and curve-flaunting ensemble comprised of a daringly-tiny mini skirt and matching long-sleeved top. The leg-flashing getup was throwing fans Kim’s killer pins in a pair of wedged heeled flip-flops – the footwear’s grays offered the only color contrast amid the outfit’s dominating oranges. Kim hadn’t opted to flash any major cleavage, but her curves weren’t hidden. Fans were seeing this mother’s shapely waist, womanly hips, and a busty silhouette accentuated by the semi-sheer top. A stylish and micro-sized handbag in fiery tangerines completed the look.

A simple caption from the KKW Beauty founder came in emoji form. Kim seemed to be suggesting that her look was sending out sparks.

Kim seems to have been harnessing her love of fiery-colored palettes of late. Just yesterday, the star sent out a throwback from her June vacation – the Costa Rican break came with plenty of black and blue beach looks, but it likewise came complete with a late-night outing showing both Kim and her sister Kourtney embracing tropical colors.

Similarly fiery was Kim’s recent promotional snap for her best-selling KKW Beauty range. While the Instagram update made waves for showing Kim with blonde hair, the flame-detailed corset donned seemed to be forging a pattern – reds were introduced via paneled leathers, but they were offsetting the oranges that now comprise three out of eight updates made this week.

Loading...

By far the most popular amid Kim’s recent updates has been a rare snap of her May-born son Psalm West. The Wednesday photo showing her two-month-old appearing to smile right at the camera raked in over 5 million likes and a massive celebrity response that included singer Gwen Stefani, model Winnie Harlow, and socialite Paris Hilton.

Less about the baby and more about the eye-popping oranges, today’s update has also proven a hit. It had racked up over 818,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.