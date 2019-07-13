‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Fit Body In Bikini Post Ahead Of The Fantasy Suite Date Episode

Hannah Brown's recent Instagram photo shows her enjoying the sun at the Porto Elounda Golf & Spa Resort in Greece.

The spunky star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, is approaching the end of her televised journey to find love. Next week’s episode will feature the controversial fantasy suite dates, when Brown will be faced with the decision of whether or not she wants to spend the night with each of her remaining men in a private suite, away from all the cameras. In honor of the much-anticipated episode — which is only days away — Brown took to Instagram to post a photo of herself laying on the beach of the Porto Elounda Golf and Spa Resort, located in Greece. The beautiful spot will be the setting of the upcoming episode, according to Refinery 29.

In the Instagram post, Brown is looking tan and happy as she lounges in the sand sporting a black bikini that shows off her fit physique. The ocean water is just inches away from her feet and sparkles blue. In her caption, the ever-jovial bachelorette pokes fun at what the upcoming episode using a witty pun.

“Life is a fantaSEA; this week is about to be suite,” she writes.

Brown is clearly trying to make light of what is sure to be a fairly tense episode. In the history of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, what actually happens in the fantasy suite is kept fairly private. In some cases, the bachelor or bachelorette has opted not to go to the fantasy suite. For example, during Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, she decided to forgo the fantasy suite date altogether because she wanted to set a positive example for her young daughter.

This does not appear to be the case in Brown’s situation, who has already admitted to having slept with one of her remaining men in the sneak preview of next week’s episode. The big announcement comes after Luke Parker, one of the bachelors, says he would leave the show if he found out that Brown had slept with one of the other men.

“So, let’s talk about sex. Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship,” he tells her.

Brown is so enraged by the comment that she sends Parker packing. As a limo takes him away, she is seen flipping off Parker.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me. I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me,” she said.