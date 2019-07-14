‘Maxim’ Model Kindly Myers Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap Shot

Maxim model Kindly Myers — who has also been associated with Playboy magazine — is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram.

In fact, a look at the model’s page shows that she has posted various skin-baring pictures to titillate her fans.

Nonetheless, whenever she comes up with a new sexy picture, fans can’t seem to get enough of her and are always left asking for more.

This is exactly what happened to her recent picture where she was featured topless while striking a side pose to flash major sideboob. The stunner wore a pair of black panties that accentuated her pert derriere and she covered her nipples with the help of her palms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

The 33-year-old model let her blond tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it simple yet sexy. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Nashville, Tennessee, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 29,000 likes and over 600 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s perfect body.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Kindly is the sexiest model alive, while another one said that he couldn’t even blink his eyes when he saw the picture.

Other fans used various complimentary words and phrases to praise the model for her sexy body, while the remaining ones used hearts, kiss and fire emojis.

Apart from the topless snap, Kindly also treated her 1.7 million followers to another sexy pic where she could be seen wearing a fur coat which she paired with skimpy underwear. She ditched her bra and left the coat unbuttoned to provide a glimpse of her perky boobs.

Within a few hours of going live, the monochromatic picture garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 420 comments where fans expressed their feelings for the hottie in explicit terms. Some of the phrases people used to describe Kindly’s beauty included “dream girl,” “incredible body,” “true perfection,” “phenomenal assets,” and “you’re hotter than the weather.”

Loading...

According to an article by Height Line, the stunning model was born in a small town in Kentucky. She lost her father at a young age and was raised along with her two siblings in her hometown of Bowling Green.

Per the piece, shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.