Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Reportedly Earns Over $150,000 A Month

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is currently in a legal battle with her ex Thomas Ravenel over the custody of their two children. The court case is anything but civil, to say the least, and now, documents are shedding light on the finances of the two parties involved.

The Blast obtained documents revealing Thomas’ monthly income and his spending habits, and his six-figure payday would make anyone jealous. According to the court documents, Thomas brings in approximately $153,255 per month. It seems that most of that comes from rental properties and business profits, while he only earns $2,500 from his “job.”

Thomas’ monthly deductions add up to $61,640, meaning he has just over $90,000 a month to do whatever he pleases with. According to the aforementioned documents, his monthly expenses hover around $49,895.66, which were broken down into several categories. Those expenses included personal clothing ($1,800), clothing for the children ($300), food and household supplies ($3,500), daycare ($2,080), health insurance ($2,470), and travel/leisure ($7,500). Thomas also pays around $15,000 a month towards a mortgage for vacant land. The documents also revealed that Thomas claims to have around $1.2 million in stocks.

Reality Blurb has also noted that Thomas’ property in Edisto, South Carolina, is currently for sale with a price tag of $3.95 million.

Thomas’ paydays used to be higher when he appeared on the hit Bravo reality series. Once sexual assault allegations against him came to light, Bravo dropped the cast member from the show, leaving him out of Season 6 entirely. Thomas has been briefly mentioned this season, but will not make an appearance.

The documents regarding the tense legal battle between the exes have remained unsealed. It was originally decreed to be kept private, but the judge felt that Kathryn kept discussing Thomas and their children in the media and saw no reason to keep it so. According to other documents obtained by The Blast, the judge’s statement explained it all.

“[Kathryn] remains dedicated to discussing the custody case in the media; discussing the father of her children, and her very private life. Therefore, sealing the record serves no legitimate purpose, nor does it protect the children – who are routinely exposed to the public and media.”

While addressing that Thomas also was a public figure and that he couldn’t keep many secrets, it was no use to keep the documents sealed.

“…it is clear to the Court that contrary to her own Motion and her Counsel’s argument, Mother has no interest in protecting the privacy of her children, based upon her frequent communications with the entertainment media,” the judge added of Kathryn.

Southern Charm airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.