Prince William’s Controlling Nature Is Reportedly Behind His Rift With Prince Harry

For months, rumors have circulated that there is a rift between Prince William and his younger brother, Harry. Many royal commentators have speculated that Meghan Markle is the reason behind the brothers so-called feud, but one royal staffer said that the reason is bigger than Meghan.

The staffer said that the reason why the brothers have not been getting along is not because of Meghan, but William.

“William’s quite controlling, and he was in control when it was just the three of them, but now he’s not,” the staffer told The Express.

In April, Harry and Meghan broke free from the Kensington Royal Instagram account and established their own account. Furthermore, a sign that something serious was going on between the brothers was when Harry and Meghan split from the Royal Foundation that Harry and William established together with Kate.

A staffer also told The Sun that the split was a good thing, pointing out that it went help ease tensions between the brothers.

The staffer went on to explain to The Express that he or she would not exaggerate Meghan’s role in the rift because it was “unfair,” pointing out that Meghan does know what she is doing because of her past as an actress.

“She knows all the tricks, she understands the power of social media, and Harry’s getting into all that because he doesn’t much like traditional media either,” the insider said.

“So they’re maxing up their standalone brand. William’s going to have to get used to it,” the staffer added.

Harry and Meghan to split from joint charity with William and Kate following reports over the past year of a rift between the royal couples https://t.co/Ru31TelX47 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2019

But as far as Meghan being the sole reason behind the rift does not make sense — especially as photos emerge of Meghan and Kate smiling and having fun. Even at Wimbledon, the two seem to be getting along just fine, The Express noted. However, when it comes to William and Harry, there seems to be a different story. For example, at the Trooping the Colour event, William was not present in the carriage ride with Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told The Sun that Harry was no longer willing to simply follow behind William.

“Harry is going to forge his own path with Meghan. For years, before he met Meghan, he was the royal gooseberry standing behind William and Kate,” he said, adding that Harry is now working with Meghan and and wants “autonomy” to do as he wishes — and that includes doing those things with his wife.