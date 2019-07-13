Rita Ora Sizzles In Over-The-Top Look That Exposes Thighs

Rita Ora has been thrilling fans with her tantalizing tour shots as she showcases her album and all the new singles she’s releasing. She heavily promoted her single with DJ Tiesto, “Ritual,” and even still references the song in her Instagram bio. However, she has another single coming out, “New Look,” and the pop star opted to share a sexy selfie in honor of the new song.

Ora has been sharing plenty of pictures of herself on airplanes en route to her various tour stops, but today, she shared a shot of herself in an urban setting. The outfit Ora rocked in the shot is bold, and there’s a lot going on with it.

First of all, Ora wore a super sparkly top that exposed just a hint of cleavage and paired the top with what appeared to be yellow satin short shorts. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high black leather boots and left quite a bit of her toned thighs exposed. She also tossed on a printed ascot as well as several layers of necklaces.

She topped the already bold look off with a furry, vibrant orange coat that is draped around her shoulders. Her platinum blonde hair is styled in a wavy look, and she’s opted for a serious glam makeup look complete with bold blue winged liner and big lashes.

In the caption, Ora teased that the video for her single, “New Look,” would officially be dropping on Monday. She asked her fans whether they were excited about the release of the latest video, and many responded in the comments section.

One fan said “OMG can’t wait” while another said, “timer is on for Monday!!!!” Overall, the star received over 30,100 likes on the photo within just half an hour.

In the past few weeks, Ora has spent time in Dubai filming a project that she tantalized her fans with and has also made stops in Zurich and Montreux, Switzerland, Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany, Finland, and Budapest, Hungary, according to her Instagram geotags. It appears that Ora is truly making her way across Europe on her latest tour.

Fans have been treated to snaps of both her street style travel outfits while on the plane, as well as her super glam stage outfits that leave plenty of skin exposed.

According to her official website, she still has a way to go on her “Phoenix World Tour.” The star is still scheduled to perform in Portugal, Korea, Japan and Croatia.