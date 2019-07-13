Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares First Instagram Post Since Beth Chapman’s Death

It’s been two and a half weeks since the death of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. The reality star passed after suffering from throat cancer for years. She was hospitalized in late June for a choking emergency and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Days passed with no update on Beth’s status until her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman shared the sad news on social media that his wife had crossed over.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog tweeted.

Dog has stayed mostly silent on social media since Beth’s passing, only updating fans on her memorial services in Colorado and Hawaii, and he remained completely off Instagram until this past Thursday. The bounty hunter has finally broken his silence on the platform, and not necessarily in the way many fans would have thought.

In the new post, Dog shared a meme of an older man sitting on a motorcycle with a cigarette in his mouth.

The caption across the post read, “Don’t piss off old people. The older we get, the less ‘life in prison’ is a deterrent.”

The post was to promote his upcoming series, Dog’s Most Wanted which is set to debut on WGN America later this year. The status of the show was up in the air after Beth’s passing, and fans weren’t sure if the show was going to go on. Beth will take part in the show as most of the filming was rumored to be complete, and it could include the aftermath of her passing.

In his own caption for the post, Dog included several hashtags including “#dogwithoutbeth,” and “#godsgangstas.” The new post brought in over 24,000 likes and was filled with comments from fans offering their condolences for his wife while sharing their own stories.

“I know you have a million people who reached out to and you can’t possibly read every comment but I have followed you and Beth for many years. I recently was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and I reached out to Beth but I understand with the amount of people trying to get in contact I never heard back. I cried so much when she passed away. I pray blessings for you and your family,” one fan heartbreakingly wrote.

The meme was also shared to Dog’s Twitter feed, as fans geared up for the newest reality series featuring the Chapman family.

Beth’s second memorial service in Colorado will take place today at 2:00 p.m. local time and will be available to live-stream.