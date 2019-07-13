Serena Williams Loses In Straight Sets To Simona Halep At Wimbledon

Tennis great Serena Williams had a lot on the line today, but it was not meant to be, and she lost in straight sets to Romanian tennis star Simona Halep on Centre Court.

TMZ reveals that despite the cheers of her pal Meghan Markle, Saturday was not Williams’ day on the road to her 24th Grand Slam win and her 8th Wimbledon victory, but she took the loss gracefully. Had Serena won today, she would have tied tennis legend Margaret Court’s all-time record which was set back in 1968.

Halep beat Williams today handily 6-2 and 6-2, and achieved her first Wimbledon win. The Romanian won the French Open last year.

The stats were on Halep’s side as she had three unforced errors to Williams’ 25 in the Women’s final, shares CBS News. Williams continues to hold the record for most major singles titles in the professional era with 23, one more than Steffi Graf.

Serena Williams wasn’t lacking in support as she had Duchesses Kate and Meghan at Centre Court to cheer her on today at Wimbledon, claims Town & Country. Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are tennis fans, but this is the first time this year that the sisters-in-law came to the tournament together.

The two Duchesses just arrived at the tennis tournament to watch Meghan's friend Serena Williams play in the women's final. https://t.co/kDTGhC62bb — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) July 13, 2019

Though the Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, she wasn’t going to miss the chance to see her good friend Serena Williams in the Wimbledon finals. In addition to Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, sat in the royal box at Centre Court to catch the women’s final, and so did Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Serena Williams is done this year at Wimbledon, and onto the U.S. Open next month in New York after also losing in mixed doubles with her new partner, Andy Murray. The Inquisitr reported that the new pairing is considered to be a future mixed doubles dream team as the two are both tennis dynamos in their own right.

But the team of Williams and Murray almost didn’t happen as the media made the match. Murray initially asked someone else, Ashleigh Barty, who said no thanks to the knighted tennis wiz, but then someone in the press asked Murray if he would consider playing with Serena Williams.

Murray gushed with compliments for Williams, and admitted that his mom is also a fan.

“Serena is obviously a brilliant player, has a great doubles record and is brilliant on grass obviously. She’s arguably the best player ever.”

Williams heard about Murray’s comments, and said she was in if Murray was really interested.