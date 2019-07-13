Irina Shayk Flashes Thigh In Chic Burberry Outfit

Model Irina Shayk tantalized her 12.3 million Instagram followers recently by sharing a snap from a Burberry campaign she worked on.

While Shayk has spent plenty of her time in front of the camera rocking lingerie and swimwear, she’s also worked with several high fashion brands, like Burberry. In the picture she shared, Shayk looked super chic in varying neutral shades with a few interesting details.

Shayk’s hair was styled in a chic, sleek bob, and her makeup was very minimal in the shot. She rocked a camel colored skirt with interesting details in the pleats, a button-down shirt with some pattern on the piping along the buttons and collar, black pointed-toe stiletto pumps, and of course a Burberry trench, one of the brand’s most iconic pieces. However, in order to add a bit more visual interest and texture to the look, the coat almost appeared to have multiple layers, including shades of tan, black, and the classic plaid Burberry print.

The overall style was chic yet quite conservative, but Shayk added her own twist by pulling her skirt up on one side to expose some of her toned thigh. The move took the knee-length skirt from sensible to sexy in an instant, and her fans loved it. The photo received over 157,000 likes in just one hour.

Fans took to the comments section to share their love of the look, and one fan remarked “you make everything look better” while another called her a “stunning queen.”

Just two days ago, Shayk chatted with Harper’s Bazaar about her life, from her daughter to her Russian roots to her position in the industry. At this point, Shayk is a bit of a veteran, and is no longer afraid to speak her mind about what she feels strongly about.

“I had agents who said, ‘Oh, you have to cut your hair, lose the wig.’ And I was like ‘Not happening.’ You have to know what you want and you have to stick with your decisions. People will tell you, ‘you’re too skinny, you’re too fat.’ You have to learn how to love you and be comfortable in your own skin. If you really love you for who you are, I think you can do anything.”

Shayk has never been willing to discuss her relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper much, but she did chat briefly with the outlet about raising their daughter, Lea, and the matriarchal family model she grew up with her entire life.