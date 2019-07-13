‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Tight Daisy Dukes On Hawaii Vacation

Kailyn Lowry has been busy sharing snaps of her Hawaiian vacation – the Teen Mom 2 star took her three kids away for some fun in the sun with pal and MTV co-star Leah Messer and her brood. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post her latest update.

Late last night, Kailyn updated her social media page. Her three photos came with a stunning temple setting, a distinct pagoda feel, and a reminder of just how great Kailyn looks in summery Daisy Dukes. The pictures invoke a feeling of sight-seeing. Kailyn was posing in front of a triple-tiered landmark alongside an eye-catching Buddha statue on raised pebbled stone.

Fans would likely argue that Kailyn was looking sensational. The mother of three was rocking her cut-off denims as part of a casual and stylish ensemble – the tight shorts came paired with a strappy black tank, matching flip-flops, and a frayed tan purse worn as a messenger bag. Trendy shades shielded Kailyn’s eyes from the tropical sun. Of course, a sleeveless look from Kailyn is going to send out the star’s famous sleeve tattoos. While Kailyn was shot relatively far out for her first and second photos, the third featured her up-close. The blonde was showcasing her shapely legs and fresh-faced smile – pretty much everything about this update was ticking boxes.

With both Kailyn and Leah sharing sweet family snaps of their Hawaiian getaway, fans have been wondering whether the vacation will be aired on Teen Mom 2. As The Inquisitr reports, Kailyn has taken to social media to confirm the situation.

“They didn’t film me on this trip so you’ll only see Leah & her kids,” she wrote.

Fortunately, for fans wanting the inside scoop on Kailyn’s family trip, her Instagram page has been documenting her travels. Last week, she sent fans an adorable mother-and-son snap featuring her son, Lincoln. The two posed in a stunning ocean setting with water lapping around their feet. A little less than a week ago, Kailyn sent out a more complete photo – here, she was seen with all three of her children as they took in the ocean breeze.

Loading...

Leah obliged in a similar way. Her Hawaii photos feature her three girls and a reminder that she doesn’t forget her fans. Independence Day saw the blonde send her followers an Instagram post with a sweet caption.

“Happy Independence Day from my all-girl gang tribe! We are so very thankful for all of those that serve and have served our country. Giving us the ability to freely celebrate this day and every day of the year together! We can’t thank you enough!!”

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.