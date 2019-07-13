Olivia Culpo Shows Serious Skin In Outrageously Sheer Plunging Minidress

Olivia Culpo put on a provocative display as she stepped out in Miami on Friday evening. According to the Daily Mail, the glamorous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model made quite a splash as she attended the 2019 Miami Swim Week kick-off party hosted by the prestigious magazine at West South Beach.

Graciously posing for a few snapshots, Olivia turned heads in a scandalously see-through yet very stylish black mesh mini dress. Censored by nothing else but a slew of silver sequined embellishments that covered the dress in strategically chosen areas, the gauzy frock offered a copious view of her toned, tanned body, making for a chic and incredibly racy attire.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner left very little to the imagination in the daring, glittery frock. Crafted from a gossamer, veil-like fabric, the black minidress perfectly showcased her enviable figure, teasing her hourglass curves through the thin layer of tulle.

The 27-year-old stunner showed a generous amount of skin in the ultra-sheer frock. Boasting a plunging neckline and an open-back, key-hole design, the daring number skimmed her thighs, putting her endless pins on display.

Olivia flaunted her deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut frock, giving onlookers an eyeful of her shapely bust. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the gorgeous supermodel didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support underneath the breezy dress.

Olivia Culpo attends the Miami Swim Week Kick-Off Party Hosted by W South Beach x Sports Illustrated. Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for Legends Spirits

Similarly, her long, lean legs were also at the center of attention. Flawlessly tanned and oiled down to perfection, Olivia’s chiseled gams glimmered in the spotlight, as did her muscular back and ample décolletage. The golden glow of her shimmering skin was beautifully complemented by the silvery sparkle of her dress.

To make her jaw-dropping look even more enticing, Olivia flashed her sculpted hips through the chiffon frock. That particular area of the dress was only loosely punctuated by glittering silver detailing, offering an unencumbered view of her bronzed skin and sinuous frame. The apparent absence of underwear made her sizzling look all the more torrid.

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for Legends Spirits

The ravishing model added height to her statuesque figure with a dazzling pair of black sequined heels – a strappy design that channeled gladiator sandals, wrapping around the ankles a number of times. She accessorized with a tiny metallic silver clutch and topped off her party look with silver hoop earrings and a sparkling ring on her finger.

Shortly after the event, Olivia slipped into an eye-catching hot-pink minidress, complete with matching heels and a chic clutch in the same vibrant color. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Rhode Island native sported the look as she headed to dinner ahead of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition open casting.