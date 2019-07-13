Farrah Abraham Flaunts Busty Attributes In Plunging Dress As She Steps Out In Beverly Hills

Farrah Abraham put on a major fashion display when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

The reality TV star was spotted heading to popular Italian restaurant Madeo in Beverly Hills in an extremely revealing outfit that enhanced her gorgeous curves. As reported by The Daily Mail, she spilled out of a sexy blue seafoam dress that featured a deep plunging neckline, allowing her to showcase her famous attributes. Farrah’s dress also featured white, black, and silver stripes across the torso area, as well as a black belt that cinched at the waist, making it look even slimmer than normal.

The 28-year-old paraded her hourglass physique down the streets of the popular Los Angeles neighborhood, carrying a small sparkly silver purse and adding a few inches to her petite figure with the help of some vertiginous high heels. She wore her long dark blonde locks down in a wavy hairstyle with a side part, allowing them to cascade down her back and shoulders as she made her way to the restaurant.

Farrah also wore a full face of makeup, but opted for more neutral and summery tones, such as a peach-colored lip gloss shade on her lips, lots of highlighter and light pink blush on her prominent cheek bones, and thick dark eyelashes. She smiled at the paparazzi while walking down the street and appeared to be in high spirits.

The former 16 And Pregnant star spent the day at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills with her daughter Sophia, as she documented on her Instagram stories. Sitting poolside and enjoying an amazing view of the city from the hotel’s rooftop area, Farrah took to her Insta stories to offer her two cents on people posting important life announcements on social media. As The Daily Mail suggested, she was likely aiming her jab at Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans.

“I was looking up perezhilton.com and I was like, why the hell are people lying about engagements, killing dogs, getting married, having babies — trying to get f***ing attention,” before telling her followers, “I hope you guys really aren’t following people who have to lie about daily occurrences just to feel important and get attention and have fan following.”

Loading...

“And everyone who’s engaged on Instagram: I hope you’d tell your family first,” Farrah can be heard saying in one of the clips.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah had also talked about Jenelle the day before, when she claimed the latter made poor life choices.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that. I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices,” the adult movie star said.