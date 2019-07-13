Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Excites Fans With Sexy Rear View Snap

Yanet Garcia has been busy this week. The Mexican beauty has been traveling the world promoting the film Bellezonismo, in which she has a starring role. However, being a bit busier than normal has not stopped the brunette bombshell from updating her Instagram.

In Saturday morning’s photo, the beauty wore a sexy black thong ensemble. Leaning against a wall with one knee bent, she showed off her perky derrière. The snap, taken in a dimly lit setting, oozed with sex appeal, as shadows danced on the wall.

Her fans were excited by the photo, and many could not help but mention what caught their attention.

“Great tushy,” one fan wrote.

“Bootylicious,” said another.

“gettin even hotter,” one follower said.

“Looking very hot,” another fan pointed out.

Most comments simply had one fire emoji after another because that seemed to be the best way to describe the overall mood of the photo.

Garcia gets temperatures rising on Instagram regularly. She has gained a huge following of almost 11 million fans by sharing photos of herself giving weather updates in sexy clothing. She also frequently updates her Instagram account with hot bikini snaps, which her followers also love. Regardless of what she wears, the weather girl always looks like a million bucks.

The stunner also has a decent following on her YouTube channel, where she shares beauty tips and exercises as well as snippets from her personal life. In fact, the model is quite passionate about exercise. She frequently shares videos of various exercises she does to keep her figure trim and toned.

Garcia also has a passion for helping younger women. She established her own modeling agency, Yanet Garcia Models, where she helps many girls attain their modeling dreams.

“I am a footbridge coach and I am focused on continuing with my projects as they are today. I want to expand my modeling agency and keep growing, but I am also open to the possibility of new opportunities, of course,” she said in an interview with Mexican publication El Pais.

The Maxim cover girl recently went through a rough and ugly breakup with gamer Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin last year. However, it looks as though she has bounced back from that and is enjoying spending time with her current boyfriend, Lewis Howes, who is a motivational speaker.

Fans wanting to keep up with what is happening with Garcia can follow her Instagram account.