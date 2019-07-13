Ashanti Sizzles In Strappy Snakeskin Swimsuit

R&B superstar Ashanti has been tantalizing her fans by sharing snaps of herself posing in a variety of skimpy swimsuits. While the musician isn’t normally afraid to showcase her body, these particular pics were posted with a specific purpose in mind — Ashanti is helping to create a bit of buzz for the collaboration line she’s put together with online retailer Pretty Little Thing. The joint effort, Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing, yielded a line of super bold, adventurous swimsuits and beach attire that Ashanti’s curvy physique has been showing off flawlessly.

Recently, Ashanti shared a shot of herself posing in a stunning one-piece swimsuit that had several interesting details. Though the suit itself was a one-piece, it didn’t cover much more than the average bikini would. The front of the suit dipped low and revealed plenty of cleavage while cut-outs at the sides showed off the curve of her waist and a little extra skin.

The print of the suit was bold in more ways than one. It combined two animal prints, zebra and snakeskin. Then, to up the ante even more, the prints were in a bold lime green and black shade rather than a neutral color. The suit also had a few extra details — some black straps that stretched across the hips and chest to make the suit a bit more unique.

Ashanti rocked the suit with hair that flowed almost all the way down to her thighs and a pair of big hoop earrings. She posed in a tropical locale and flaunted her curves for the camera.

Ashanti’s 4.8 million Instagram followers enjoyed seeing the singer’s curvy body showcased in another one of her swimsuits, and the picture received over 46,200 likes in about 15 hours. Many fans commented on the post and expressed their admiration of the swimsuit as well as of Ashanti’s physique.

One follower said, “dope I need this in my life” while another commented, “still the baddest in the game.”

Ashanti may have shared quite a few shots of herself so far, but there are still several swimsuits and outfits on the Pretty Little Thing website that she hasn’t yet posted on her own Instagram page. To truly highlight their collaboration with Ashanti, it seems that the Pretty Little Thing team had her pose in every single piece she helped create — and some of them are beyond your average beach attire.

In addition to swimsuits in various bold shades and animal print fabrics, Ashanti rocked a pair of metallic chaps with ruffles cascading down the side. There was also a mesh kimono that stretched all the way to the ground for a super dramatic look, and a body jewelry skirt intended for layering over a swimsuit that is completely see through.