Pauly D Reportedly ‘Making Music’ With This ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Pauly D is reportedly “making music” with this sassy Real Housewives celebrity, as confirmed by Page Six.

Star of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps will soon be working with the celebrity DJ for a remix of her hit tune “Feelin’ Jovani,” reported the news source. Luann told Page Six that the twosome is still working out the details of how they will make this remix happen, given both their busy work schedules.

“We’re still talking about it and working it out,” Luann said to Page Six. “With DJs, I like to hear their own version of how they would remix the song. We’ll see what he comes up with.” Pauly and Luann met while both were guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

It was Andy who brought up the topic of the two reality stars working together on the specific tune during their collaborative interview on his show and surprisingly Pauly and Luann were very receptive to the idea. Pauly, in particular, said he would “love” to work with the countess.

Page Six noted that while nothing is set in stone as yet, it is rumored Luann will send Pauly her track for him to work his magic on and then, he will return to her for a potential re-release of the updated tune. If this project takes off, Luann said to the news outlet she would love to redo the original video for the song, which originally starred two stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Cynthia Bailey and Lisa Rinna. In a nod towards Pauly’s Jersey Shore reality show, Luann said she would recast their roles with Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) and JWoww (Jenni Farley.)

While doing press for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly recently gave an update on how castmate and longtime pal Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is doing as he grows closer to being released from prison. Mike is expected to finish his sentence later this summer. Pauly said to E! News that his friend is “happy and positive” and looking forward to being reunited with his wife of less than one year, Lauren Sorrentino.

Pauly and the entire cast of Jersey Shore can currently be seen in the new season of the MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where they banded together as a family in the months before Mike headed to prison in January 2019. It is unclear whether or not the show will detail the months that the reality star has been in prison as well.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick. The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.