Nicki Minaj And Beyonce Stun In Outrageous Outfits In New Instagram Video

Nicki Minaj and Beyonce are two forces to be reckoned with, and together they make an explosive duo.

Fans of the two artists will remember they collaborated back in 2014 for the remix of their hit song “Flawless,” and it seems like Nicki is living for a great throwback. The rapper took to Instagram recently to post a clip from their performance of the powerful tune during Bey and Jay-Z’s On The Run tour in 2016, and they look absolutely stunning in matching outfits.

Both ladies flaunted their insane bodies in some very outrageous Versace outfits that fit their curves like a glove. Beyonce rocked a long-sleeve bodysuit that put her pert booty on full display, and she completed the look with a gladiator-inspired headpiece as well as some high heel boots. She had her sass mode on while she belted out some of the song’s lyrics before stepping aside and letting Nicki take the mic.

The “Megatron” rapper also rocked a full-body leotard with a similar colorful pattern, and a deep neckline that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. She showcased her tiny waist and world-famous derriere in the skintight ensemble, and chose to wear her super long dark raven locks in a high ponytail, Ariana Grande-style. In the short clip, she freestyled her way around the stage while the crowd went wild and the word “Curvalicious” popped up in big red letters across the screens behind them.

Nicki’s throwback post garnered a lot of attention, as it was viewed almost five million times in just a few hours. Many of her 104 million followers, famous and non-famous alike, also took to the comment section to express their praise for the two queens. Singer Christina Aguilera wrote, “GET IT,” followed by the praying hands emoji and a blowing kiss emoji, while Diplo left a series of fire emoji and Naomi Campbell showed her love in the form of many red heart emoji.

One fan wondered if the sudden throwback vibe was indicative of any special news dropping in the near future — “WE GETTING ANOTHER BEYNIKA COLLAB SIS???? OR YOU JUST STUNTING ON THE GIRLS??” — while someone else chimed in, “no other collab with [sic] EVER top this.”

“THERE WILL NEVER BE SOMETHING ICONIC LIKE THIS…. PLEASE COLLAB WITH QUEEN BEYONCE AGAIN,” another online user requested, which was clearly a popular demand as hundreds of other fans liked the comment.

In fact Nicki is currently working on her upcoming album, but she hasn’t revealed much about it yet aside from releasing the first single “Megatron,” so her fans will have to cross their fingers and hope that another epic collab with Bey is on the way.