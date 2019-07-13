Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Spotted Snuggling In San Francisco Amid Dating Rumors

They may be denying that they are an actual couple, but it’s hard to ignore the rumors when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello literally cannot keep their hands off each other.

Ever since the release of their hit song, “Señorita,” and its very steamy music video, fans have been wondering whether the two pop stars are in a relationship or are just good — and extremely handsy — friends. Shawn and Camila have been spending a lot of time together the past few weeks, and they were last seen hanging out outside a restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, July 12.

Despite claiming they are dating, the duo appeared very much loved-up when they were photographed snuggling outside Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in SanFran, as reported by Hollywood Life. Shawn was standing behind Camila with his arms wrapped around her petite body, while she rested her head against his shoulder and held his hands. The pair chatted it up and smiled the entire team, and seemed to be in great spirits. According to the report, there was also a video of the two holding hands at the table while sharing a meal inside the restaurant.

The Canadian hunk is currently in the Bay Area to play two back-to-back shows — the first at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday followed by another one at Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Sunday — and it seems like the “Havana” singer is now officially part of his entourage, as she was also present at his Los Angeles gigs last weekend.

Fans have been shipping this supposed couple ever since they released the music video for their duet. While many at first thought the racy scenes were purely good acting, the conversation shifted when the pair released some behind-the-scenes footage of them on set. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, is impossible to deny their chemistry while shooting the video, and that definitely infused the final product.

“@shawnmendes!!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny sh*t during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. and thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you,” Camilla wrote on Instagram soon after the music video dropped.

The duo have known each other for years, and have previously collaborated for their hit single “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”