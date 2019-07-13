‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu Begs Sonny To Find Dante Again, But It Could Be Too Late

Lulu is desperate to bring her husband back home again.

There is some major drama coming your way on ABC’s General Hospital the week of July 15 concerning Dante and Lulu Falconeri. This couple has been through a lot lately and it appears that their trials will not be ending anytime soon. Dante has been gone again seeking help for his PTSD, while Lulu has been staying put in Port Charles holding up the best she can as she raises her kids without him. She has had enough and is wanting Sonny’s help once again.

At the end of Friday’s episode, Lulu was seen talking to Sonny about her husband. She asked him to go find Dante again. In a new General Hospital sneak peek, their conversation will continue as Lulu gets emotional talking about how Dante is missing everything by not being there. Lulu admits that she doesn’t feel like herself without him. According to SheKnows Soaps, she wants him back and enlists Sonny to bring him home.

Little does she know that someone else is trying to do it for her. Maxie and Peter headed to the WSB to convince Dante to go home to his family. Maxie is shocked and furious when the agent told her that Dante doesn’t care that she is there and wants her to leave. Unfortunately, she doesn’t take no for an answer and stormed into the room where Dante is supposedly in. Fans were shocked when they heard shots going off and Maxie screaming.

Lulu's near miss with the would-be burglar has Maxie and Peter concerned for her safety. But will it be enough to end her investigation?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EmmeRylan pic.twitter.com/N3DUJncedb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 1, 2019

The previews for Monday’s General Hospital shows Maxie tending to someone that has apparently been shot as she says that they need to get him to GH. All signs lead to that person being Dante. It appears that he may have shot himself. That may not actually be the case, but fans will know more when Monday rolls around. The agent had a gun, so Dante could have shot him.

Spoilers also tease that by Tuesday, Lulu will be furious. Will she find out what happened and be completely fed up with Maxie’s actions? Fan are currently speculating that this is really him and he did try to kill himself, but survives. This would be a way to bring in another actor to replace Dante’s face to bring the character back on screen. Or he could be put into a coma for a long while, so Lulu can move on with her life. Whatever happens, it will be yet another heartbreak for Lulu and Dante.

There is much more drama to come next week on General Hospital.