Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Are ‘Confused’ As To Why Lance Bass Said They’re Not Legally Married

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star are reportedly shocked by the 'NSYNC singer's claims about their marriage.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are reportedly “confused” as to why their friend Lance Bass says they’re not legally married. The Vanderpump Rules stars, who tied the knot in a gorgeous wooded Northern California wedding ceremony in August 2016, don’t understand why Bass recently made shocking claims about the state of their union while speaking on the Reality Bytes with Rob Evers podcast.

It has been nearly three years since Schwartz and Maloney hosted a forest-themed wedding with all of their loved ones and Bravo castmates present. The couple’s stunning ceremony was officiated by SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, and the rehearsal dinner, wedding, and reception were all heavily documented by Bravo’s cameras and on social media.

“I’m so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband,” Maloney told E! News at the time.

But, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Bass told Evers’ podcast that the cast “just found out Tom and Katie are not married” because they “did not send in their materials right.” Bass called the mishap a “Total Schwartz” and blamed the marital mishap on Schwartz’ sometimes unreliable behavior.

In response to Bass’ bombshell, an inside source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that Schwartz and Maloney have no idea why the ‘NSYNC singer, who recently officiated fellow Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky, would make such outlandish claims about their marriage.

“Tom and Katie are confused as to why Lance would say this. Tom is very by the books with everything he does. He is very on it about everything. He and Katie consider themselves happily married and are surprised by this. If he’s not legally married, he’d be as surprised as everyone else as they made sure their paperwork was all there.”

Lance Bass hinted that Schwartz and Maloney’s alleged wedding paperwork mishap—presumably revolving around an improperly-signed marriage license—”might be a little storyline” on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production.

While it would be surprising if Lance Bass’s bombshell declaration about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage is true, fans of the Bravo reality show have seen Schwartz drop the ball in the past.

When Schwartz went into a business partnership to open the West Hollywood bar Tom Tom with Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval last year, the $50,000 check he wrote to Vanderpump bounced, People notes. Schwartz sheepishly explained to Vanderpump that the check he wrote to her came from an account that was “not active anymore.” But Vanderpump did not think Schwartz’ check bouncing was “cute” and she let him have it an awkward on-camera exchange.

Sandoval later said Schwartz’ screw-up did not look good for him.

“When you’re partnering with somebody and the money doesn’t come through, that’s a bad look. This isn’t good,” the Vanderpump Rules star said of his friend Schwartz. “I don’t think you can Venmo 50 grand, dude.”

Schwartz later paid up by bringing Lisa Vanderpump $50,000 worth of one dollar bills in a briefcase.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 8.