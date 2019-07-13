Gigi And Bella Hadid Spread Their Legs Open In Super Racy Bikini Snap

There is no throwback like a Hadid throwback.

Bella Hadid shared an epic snap from 2015 on her Instagram page on Friday, much to the delight of her fans. The post consisted in her and sister Gigi’s cover story for V Magazine, in which they are seen striking a sexy pose while donning some very skimpy outfits. The two gorgeous sisters sat on the hood of a green car with their legs spread open, as they rocked color-block black and white ensembles to make the perfect contrast.

Bella, who was sitting to the left, showcased her insanely fit body in a barely-there white bikini, which featured a cute halter neck detail. She topped off the look in a cream white jacket with a massive fur collar and fur sleeves, as well as a pair of white heels.

The 22-year-old’s ensemble perfectly contrasted with her dark raven locks, which were worn down in a messy asymmetric style. Bella also rocked super dark makeup, including some smoky eye shadow and black matte lipstick.

Gigi’s makeup was very similar to her sister’s, and so was her hairstyle — except she maintained her signature blonde color. The 24-year-old donned a full-black outfit, including a skimpy swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her incredible supermodel body.

She completed the look with a matching black coat with fur details and a belt that cinched at the waist, as well as a pair of vertiginous black heels. Both sisters wore black above-the-knee stockings and positioned their legs to form appropriate “V” shapes.

Bella called the moment “full circle” as she just made the cover of the magazine again recently. Shot by iconic fashion photographers Mert and Marcus, the model looked stunning in a pink jacket and incredibly complex makeup that resembled a Picasso painting and took the look to a whole other level. Embodying yet another persona for the shoot, Bella appeared to be paying a tribute to a young David Bowie in an androgynous look that suit her perfectly.

Loading...

“Stephen Gan has been not only a supporter of me throughout my career but by working with @vmagazine over the years & shooting the stories I have done, I found a beauty within myself that I had never seen before. Thank you for your visions Stephen,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for making me your canvas @peterphilipsmakeup I am constantly in Awe of the artist that you are, and I am so grateful for you. Thank you to the incredible icon for styling @patti_wilson and my soul brothers @mertalas & @macpiggott for EVERYTHING that you are to me. It is so my honor every time to be in front of your lens. I love these people! V Mag by Mert & Marcus 2019,” Bella added.