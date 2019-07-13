Pippa Middleton Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction At Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, headed to Wimbledon on Friday. While there was plenty of drama that went down with Meghan Markle and her request for no photos a week prior, Pippa also had a minor issue of her own that she managed very well, reported Cosmopolitan.

It turns out that as Kate’s little sister was walking into Wimbledon while holding hands with her husband, a gust of wind blew the front of her skirt into the air. Luckily, Pippa had great reflexes, which allowed her to quickly hold down her skirt. The moment was captured by a photographer, and it looks like Pippa was able to handle her almost-wardrobe malfunction without batting an eye. Even as the wind blew her skirt, she was spotted smiling.

The outfit itself was a great fit for Wimbledon. The dress was the “Printed Crepe Midi Wrap Dress” from Luis Aviaroma. It costs $205, and appears to be only available in yellow. Middleton accessorized with a white off-the-shoulder purse, watch and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Her husband James, on the other hand, wore a blue blazer with khaki pants. He matched his wife perfectly, sporting a light yellow tie that complemented his light blue shirt.

The tennis match was well attended by many celebrities in addition to the royals. According to ET, big names such as Hugh Grant and David Beckham were also present. Jimmy Fallon, Leona Lewis, and Damian Lewis were also in the crowd.

Saturday was another celebrity-packed day, as Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon alongside Meghan and Pippa, reported USA Today. Meghan was spotted sitting in between the Middletons, and Pippa wore a blue and white dress with a floral design. Her dress had ruffle accents around the shoulder. Thanks to it not being a wrap dress, it was seemingly anti-wardrobe malfunction.

Previously, Pippa opened up about her relationship with Kate, according to E! News.

“I mean, obviously [Kate] has pressures that she’s taken on and things. But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family,” she noted, when asked whether Kate’s large family was changing their dynamic.

“And I think that’s really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally. And that’s sort of kept us all, you know, affixed to the ground,” added Pippa.