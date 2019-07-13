Olivia Culpo Dazzles In Grey Jumpsuit On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is having the time of her life in Miami Beach.

The gorgeous supermodel arrived on the scene on Friday to attend the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition open casting call – and she appears to be enjoying every minute of the experience, if her latest Instagram posts are any indication.

Hosted on July 12 as part of Miami Swim Week, the event was held at the West South Beach and gathered a large and very enthused crowd of aspiring models hoping to be selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting. As Olivia’s fans know too well, the 27-year-old stunner has modeled for the coveted issue twice, in 2019 and 2018. As such, there’s little surprise that the glamorous supermodel has been invited to preside over the SI festivities.

As usual, Olivia documented her time in Miami on social media. So far, the 2012 Miss Universe has shared three eye-catching posts from the event, each time reeling in some massive engagement. As The Inquisitr previously reported, yesterday Olivia treated her 4.2 million Instagram followers to a head-turning photo that saw her flaunting her enviable figure in a frilled hot-pink minidress. Snapped before the SI casting call, the pic did a fantastic job of building up the anticipation ahead of the event.

The Rhode Island native followed up with a heart-warming video that garnered a little shy of 520,000 likes. Filmed just outside the venue, the emotional clip showed Olivia offering a golden ticket to a lucky recipient – a young Tunisian model named Nour Guiga – who got to cut the line and move to the front to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting.

The brief footage unveiled that Olivia had traded the hot-pink frock for a trendy new outfit that put her jaw-dropping physique on full display. For the SI event, the dark-haired beauty poured her hourglass curves into a skintight black-and-grey jumpsuit – a sleeveless, open-back number that beautifully highlighted her voluptuous frame. Filmed from the back, she showed off her chiseled hips and pert derriere in the clingy garment, to the delight of her fans.

“Once a Miss Universe, always a Miss Universe,” wrote one of Olivia’s Instagram followers under the video.

The ravishing supermodel later offered admirers a more detailed, frontal view of her stylish outfit in a photo posted to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday morning. Posing in an elegantly-decorated interior, Olivia sat down on a gray velvet sofa and showcased her chic attire with an air of coquettish sophistication.

Boasting a low-cut neckline and a halter-neck design that teased a bit of subtle cleavage, the curve-hugging jumper was perfectly tailored to Olivia’s statuesque, Amazonian figure. Cinched at the waist with a delicate black leather belt, the flattering piece accentuated her lithe waistline, emphasizing her hourglass frame.

Gold buttons adorned the bottom of the pants, which were hemmed just below the knee, adding a touch of tasteful glitz to the outfit. Ever the glam queen, Olivia added height to her frame with a pair of metallic gold stilettos and accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and large hoop earrings by Chanel. She topped off her look with a black leather Chanel purse, which she wore tied around her waist on a gold chain.

The dazzling model and actress looked radiant in her fabulous getup. Flashing a beaming smile to the camera, she flaunted her slender arms and toned, glossy legs in the revealing jumpsuit, showing quite a generous amount of glimmering, tan skin.

“Glow girl!” one Instagram user commented under Olivia’s photo.

“So stunning [heart-eyes emoji] love the outfit!” penned another.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.