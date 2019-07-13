Meghan Markle & Harry Could Pose ‘Enormous Potential Risk’ For Royals, Warns Former Aide To Princess Diana

It’s hard to know if anyone from the British royal family or Kensington Palace could have predicted the amount of media scrutiny that would follow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage. Some of the critics have included Piers Morgan, Markle’s own family and the British media. Add to this list a new voice: Patrick Jephson, who was a secretary for Princess Diana. He noted the following, as reported by Express.

“I fear the finger pointing may return. It’s unlikely to be dispelled either by the couple’s charity initiatives, the carefully curated Instagram feed to more than nine million followers or their Apple TV plans with Oprah.”

The Apple TV plans he’s referring to is a show that is expected to come about as a collaboration between Oprah and Prince Harry. Oprah, a household name in the United States, has notably defended Meghan previously against what some are considering racist media coverage.

“Such high-profile projects require absolute clarity to avoid questions about acceptable use of royal status and influence, or any conflict with the Sussex’s often reasonable calls for privacy,” added Jephson.

“They carry enormous potential risk for them and the monarchy.”

The criticism about Meghan and Harry’s roles, and whether they infringe on the traditions of royal duties, has been previously voiced by other critics. However, Patrick continued to elaborate.

“Loyal monarchists who join the chorus urging Harry and Meghan into celebrity exile are damaging the very institution they think they love.”

Only time will tell whether Patrick’s warnings will hold weight or not.

The Apple TV show, as reported by Vanity Fair, is expected to address mental health. It won’t be available until 2020, however, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the final results. But as early as April, the project had already been worked on over several months.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have been outspoken in the past about mental health. In particular, Harry has opened up previously about the struggles he faced after losing his mother.

It’s also not entirely surprising that there would be a collaboration between the royals and Oprah, considering she attended the extravagant wedding.

In addition, William talked about mental health in May during a BBC documentary. He encouraged the British people to talk more about emotions. And just like Harry, he also addressed how the sudden death of his mother affected him mentally. It seems to be a very important topic for the brothers. So while Patrick may have his reservations about the new venture, we’ll have to see how it’s received publicly.