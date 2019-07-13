Blac Chyna Flaunts Cleavage In Jewel-Encrusted Corset

Blac Chyna shared a new photo of herself rocking a jewel-encrusted corset, and so far her fans have liked it over 48,000 times. It’s hard to know for sure if the jewels on the top are real or not, but one thing is certain: the top was a showstopper. The photo only showed Chyna from her waist up, so it was hard to know what the rest of the outfit looked like. But what’s visible was that the center of the top had an oval jewel, with rectangular ones surrounding it. The edge of the corset was decorated with green jewels, which were surrounded by smaller diamond-like inlays. The top had a flattering cut, which allowed her to flaunt her cleavage.

Meanwhile, she didn’t skimp on the rest of her look, as she adorned an elaborate choker necklace with even more jewels. She grasped the sides of her neck with her hands, and looked straight at the camera for the photo.

In addition, Blac Chyna’s makeup was on point, showing her rocking a very glossy lipstick with dark liner. Her eyeshadow was metallic light blue on her eyelids, which gave way to pink eyeshadow under her eyebrows. Her eyelashes looked extra long, potentially because she wore fake lashes.

This wasn’t Blac Chyna’s only elaborate post of the day, however. Earlier in the day, she shared another photo of herself wearing what one fan called a “bling wedding veil.” While she didn’t clarify whether the model in the photo was her or not, fans seemed to assume that it was Chyna. Either way, the model faced her back to the camera while wearing an elaborate chain veil that sat on her head and cascaded down her back.

Blac Chyna seems to look great all the time. The reality TV star previously opened up to People Magazine about some of her personal secrets, including plastic surgery.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” she admitted.

“I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out,” she added, describing the work she’s had done on her derriere.

And that’s not all, as she also revealed that she reportedly “encouraged” the dimples on her cheeks with piercings.

“When I took them out I was like, ‘Oh man, now I got dimples!'” she explained.