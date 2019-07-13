NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Asking For A First-Round Pick For Andre Iguodala, Will Keep Him If No One Pays

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly shopping Andre Iguodala around the league, but may be ready to keep the veteran wing man if they can’t get the right price.

That price is reportedly a hefty one — a first-round pick.

As the Marc Stein of The New York Times reported on Twitter, the Grizzlies are looking to unload Iguodala after acquiring him in a trade with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. Citing league sources, Stein said that the Grizzlies would be willing to take Iguodala into the season if they can’t find a team willing to pay their asking price.

It’s not clear if there are any teams willing to part with a first-round pick for the 35-year-old, The Sporting News noted. Iguodala didn’t exactly fill out the stat sheet in his last season with Golden State, but is still seen as a strong contributor and is expected to garner interest around the league.

“He’s battled with lower leg injuries in recent years and averaged just 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists with Golden State in 2018-19. But the versatile defender is in high demand,” the report noted.

“The Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers and Nuggets are all rumored to be interested in Iguodala, but they might not be interested enough to risk their futures on a player with a few years of basketball left in him, at best.”

At least three of those teams would be hard-pressed to find a first-round pick they could give up. The Clippers unloaded just about every first-round pick in the foreseeable future to land Paul George, the Rockets emptied the cupboard in a trade landing Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers parted with a bevy of first-round picks to land Anthony Davis. And it still isn’t clear if those three or any of the other teams reportedly interested in Iguodala believes he is still worth a first-round pick.

As The Sporting News noted, Iguodala said earlier this year that he already knows how much longer he wants to play in the NBA, but wouldn’t reveal his plans. He did hint that the end was coming soon, however.

“I’m keeping it to myself, but it’s going to be soon,” he said. “I can play four or five more years. But I won’t.”

The fact that the end is in sight for Andre Iguodala may shorten the trade market for him even more, increasing the chances that he will be wearing a Memphis Grizzlies jersey at the start of the season.