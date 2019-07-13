Erica Mena’s Tiny Bikini Barely Clings To Her Chest As She Talks About Cotton Candy At The Beach

Erica Mena is known for her curvy figure, and her new photo from yesterday reminded her fans why she’s gained such a massive online following. In the photo, Erica posed on her knees in a pink, sparkly bikini. The top was unconventional, as it featured pink straps and an underwire that was studded with sparkles. The bikini top clung onto her chest somehow and covered her up somewhat. Meanwhile, her bottoms were a matching pink with the same sparkle accents. She sat on a lounge chair with a towel thrown on top, and grabbed her hair with her right hair. She propped herself up with her left hand, and gave a sultry look to the camera. The image was geo-tagged in the Turks and Caicos. It received over 198,000 likes. The photo was eventually reposted by Blac Chyna on her page, where it received over 16,000 likes.

Since then, Erica’s shared several new photos, including one of her posing by a clear balcony. She leaned against the balcony slightly while wearing a white dress with red floral accents. The model popped her left leg by her knee, and looked to her right. Her hair was slicked back in a side part, as she casually placed her left hand by her chest. Behind her, you could see an expanse of greenery, and it looked to be a beautiful, sunny day. The photo didn’t receive as much attention as her bikini picture, but garnered over 33,000 likes.

And while her feed makes it look like the model is having a great time, she shared an Instagram post in honor of her dad just 18 hours ago. The photo showed her dad hugging a young Mena, as she was caught mid-laugh. The model revealed that it was her dad’s birthday, and that she missed him.

Her fans may remember a bit of back-and-forth she had with Nicki Minaj a few months ago. It was reported on by Complex, as Mena made the following comments.

“Honestly I grew up on Lil Kim so heavy, when that came out I was like, ‘Ugh, she’s biting my girl.’… Nicki’s still great… I’ve just never been drawn to it. I just feel like it was always just cartoony and stuff.”

“She’s great at what she does, but personally? I mean, you’re in the club and you’re nice already, but I don’t know the words,” she added.

However, not everyone was so convinced. A fan noted the following on Twitter.

