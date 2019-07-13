Khloe Kardashian Hints At Forgiveness For Jordyn Woods In Cryptic Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian may not forget what Jordyn Woods did to her, but the reality television star seems ready to forgive the former family friend.

Khloe and Jordyn, once best friend to sister Kylie Jenner, had a very public falling out after Jordyn hooked up with her man, Tristan Thompson. The incident led to Khloe and Tristan splitting up for good and Jordyn moving out of Kylie’s pad, leading to reports of lingering bad blood.

That may be over now, Life & Style reported. The report noted that Khloe posted a cryptic comment in her Instagram Stories that seemed to hint at forgiveness for Jordyn, though made it clear she wasn’t looking to be friends with Jordyn ever again.

“Saw a post that said, ‘Just because you lost me as [a] friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that. I still want to see you eat — just not with me,’ and I felt that,” the note read.

The tone from Khloe Kardashian seems to be very different than her initial reaction, when she took to Twitter to very publicly call out the 21-year-old model.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” Khloe wrote. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”

Khloe did offer something of an apology to Jordyn Woods in the June 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Khloe shared in a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian that she never meant to seem like she was blaming Jordyn alone.

“I would never blame solely one person for that; there’s a multitude of things,” she said. “So, I feel bad even though Jordyn played a part. I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. That’s not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth.”

While the hook-up led to some relationship trauma for Khloe, the incident seems to be the best thing that ever happened to Jordyn’s career. Since the ill-fated hookup back in February, Jordyn’s Instagram following has nearly doubled and she has become a fixture of the celebrity news circuit. For an Instagram model, the amount of money made on sponsored posts is tied directly to the size of their following, so with more than 10 million followers Jordyn is definitely making a lot more since the scandal first broke.