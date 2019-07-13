Kim Kardashian Goes Glam Inside her $200K Lamborghini

Kim Kardashian showed off one of her impressive vehicles as she ran errands in her hometown of Calabasas this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she sat in the driver’s seat of her lavish Lamborghini Urus, which the website claims cost about $200,000.

The Lamborghini is matte black in color with matching black interior. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen in the photos with her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in long, sleek strands that fall down her back and around her shoulders.

Kim rocks a full face of makeup for the outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds a smokey eye, shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kim is said to have been leaving the studio in the expensive car, where she and the rest of her family members film their in depth interviews, where they go into detail about the scenes they have filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Friday, it seems that Kim was in the studio as the family continues to film for Season 17 of the reality series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West may be wealthy, but the reality star says she worries that she may be giving her children too much.

Last year, Kardashian opened up to Wealthsimple about growing up with money, and learning responsibility despite living a lavish lifestyle.

“I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible,” Kim told the publication, adding that her parents didn’t just hand her money even though they had plenty of it.

“My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing. I got a job when I was 16. It was at a clothing store. I had crashed my car. I had no money, so I had to go get a job, pay for it,” Kim added of her childhood experiences with finances.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following the mother-of-four on her social media accounts, or tuning in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network.