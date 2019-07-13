Hilary Duff Wears Nothing At All In Bathtub Snap With Daughter Banks

While she still shares the occasional solo selfie, Hilary Duff has been tugging at her 12.5 million Instagram followers’ heartstrings with all the adorable shots of her children she’s been sharing. Last week, in honor of the 4th of July, she shared a sweet photo of her and her son Luca watching the fireworks together for the occasion.

Today, Duff shared a surprisingly intimate photo with her daughter, Banks. In the shot, Duff was in the bathtub, and had cradled her baby girl to her chest. Banks’ head and body covered most of Duff’s body, but followers could see that Duff appeared to be wearing nothing at all in the bathtub photo. Banks playfully attempted to lick Duff’s finger in the shot, her hair a bit of a damp mess from splashing around in the tub. Duff’s hair was likewise just pulled up into a messy bun, and she focused solely on her daughter.

Though the photo is absolutely adorable, Duff didn’t bother to add an intimate caption to go along with the photo. Instead, she kept things simple and captioned the shot with a bathtub emoji. Her fans absolutely loved getting a glimpse into Duff’s life as a mom, and the shot received over 278,400 likes within just one day.

While Duff has shared several selfies that feature her stunning face, many fans will notice she hasn’t shared many photos of herself wearing skimpy garments lately. As People reports, it could be because Duff is still a bit self-conscious about her post-baby body. The outlet shared an Instagram story in which Duff said “give me my abs back” and mentioned that she needed to keep working on her body.

However, she’s not about to resort to any drastic measures. Duff told the outlet that her perspective has changed in a positive way over the years.

“Now, I’m happy to say that I have a pretty healthy relationship with my body. Of course, I’m 5’2″, so any kind of weight that I gain, I see it right away. And sure, I want to look good in my jeans, and I want to feel and look good. But I don’t need to be a super-skinny person. I’m normal, and I have a good relationship with food and indulging myself while being healthy and giving my body what it needs.”

Based on her Instagram page, the happy mom of two seems more preoccupied with capturing sweet moments with her children than hitting the gym obsessively.