Brad Pitt Takes A Flying Leap To Photobomb Margot Robbie During ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Press Tour

Brad Pitt got a chance to show off his dancing skills during the press tour for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 55-year-old actor took a flying leap to photobomb his co-star, Margot Robbie, during a photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. During his improvised ballet routine, Pitt got in between Robbie and the photographer. According to ET, the spontaneous choreography continued for a while after the initial leap, completely distracting Robbie who couldn’t contain her laughter.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and set in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood follows fading TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they try to navigate a movie industry that seems to be rapidly changing before their very eyes. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the real-life actress who was married to director Roman Polanski. Tate was one of the victims of the Manson family murders and died in August of 1969. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

As Stylecaster notes, the story of Pitt and DiCaprio’s characters “intersects” with the Manson murders. But, despite that, Robbie’s Sharon Tate does not have many lines in the film. This aspect of the film caused a tense exchange between Tarantino and a reporter during a press conference during the Cannes Film Festival last year.

“She was with Leonardo in Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya,” the journalist from The New York Times said. “This is a person with great acting talent and yet you haven’t given her many lines in the movie. I guess that was a deliberate choice on your part. And I just wanted to know why that was that we don’t hear her speak that much.”

“I reject your hypothesis,” the Pulp Fiction director brusquely replied.

Quentin Tarantino snapped at a female reporter from The New York Times who asked why Margot Robbie wasn’t given more to say or do in his latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" https://t.co/xACQXjyBu8 pic.twitter.com/5GraEtaSyw — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019

Despite the controversy over the scarcity of Robbie’s lines, fans of Pitt and DiCaprio will likely be thrilled to see the veteran superstar actors on screen together for the first time ever. In a joint interview with NBC’s Harry Smith, they recalled that they both appeared in the ABC sitcom, Growing Pains. DiCaprio played Luke Brower from 1991 to 1992, while Pitt played two different characters in guest appearances in the late 1980s. But they never had a scene together.

“I mean, we’re talking decades ago,” DiCaprio said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “but we were on the same television show.”

Loading...

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 26.