Miley Cyrus’ Bikini Beach Photo Slammed Online

Miley Cyrus posted some racy bikini photos to her Instagram story this week, and many of her loyal followers loved the snaps.

According to The Daily Mail, one of Miley Cyrus’ bikini photos showed the singer lying on a blanket while soaking up some sun on the beach.

Miley dons a skimpy black bikini in the photo, and adds a black-and-white Adidas hat and a pair of dark sunglasses as she relaxes in the sand. She also holds a book in the photo and flaunts many of her tattoos.

While many of Miley’s fans commented on the website’s story to reveal how much they love the former Hannah Montana star and her look, others criticized Cyrus’ bikini photo with some harsh comments.

One fan named Anicisa revealed that Miley looked that she was in need of a shower, a comment that got over 300 upvotes.

A second critic joked that Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, should ground his grown daughter and take away her phone for at least two weeks. That comment garnered nearly 200 upvotes.

There were many other critical remarks in the comments section as well, all slamming Miley for her bikini beach look, and sparking debate about her relationship with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

According to The Today Show, Miley Cyrus recently opened up for a tell-all interview with ELLE Magazine. The singer dished on everything from her music to her sexuality, and even the possibility of having children with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In the interview, Miley says that she doesn’t plan on having any children, and she’s blaming in on the state of the world.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus stated.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Miley added of her future plans to start a family with Liam.

It seems that despite Hemsworth revealing he would like to have children with Cyrus, and the couple constantly dodging pregnancy rumors, that the pair may never have kids of their own.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on her Instagram account.