Eva Longoria Sizzles In Striped Green Bikini On Vacation

Actress Eva Longoria has been enjoying a vacation recently in Marabella, Spain. The beauty and new mom shared several shots of her vacation, flaunting her physique in a variety of swimsuits and also showing off her adorable son.

Recently, Longoria opted to share yet another photo of herself in which she enjoyed the pool on a warm summer day. According to the geotag she included on her photo, Longoria is staying at the Gran Melia Don Pepe in Marabella. In the snap she shared, Longoria stood at the edge of a pool, held the railing, and dipped just one toe into the cool water.

Longoria showcased her toned physique in an unusual striped bikini. The bottoms were relatively basic, and Longoria opted for a style that ties at the side with two cheeky bows. The top was a one-shouldered bandeau style that hugged her assets and showed off just a hint of cleavage.

Longoria paired the swimsuit with a simple gold necklace, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a fun straw hat to keep her face safe from the sun’s harsh rays. Her skin was bronzed from the sunshine and her legs looked toned and trim.

While her son has been a staple in many of the shots shared from this particular vacation, Longoria is the focal point in this snap — although the woman in the background who appeared to be having an absolute blast is a close second. Longoria even shouted out to the woman in the caption, adding the “photobomb” hashtag.

Photobomb or not, her followers seemed to enjoy the picture, which racked up over 212,500 likes in just one day.

One cheeky fan commented “she photo bummed you! Ha ha ha see what I did there?” to which Longoria responded with a string of crying-laughing face emoji.

Loading...

Another follower commented “you both lookin fine!” and one said “you look great like always Eva and the bikini is so pretty, looks great on you.”

Longoria also found time in her schedule while in Marabella to attend a philanthropic gala. Longoria is a renowned philanthropist who started her own foundation, the Eva Longoria Foundation. She chatted with Town and Country Mag about the importance of giving back in November 2018.