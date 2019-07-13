Mr. Olympia Winner Shawn ‘Flexatron’ Rhoden Accused Of Overpowering, Raping Fellow Bodybuilder

Mr. Olympia winner Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden has a warrant for his arrest after police in Utah say he overpowered a female bodybuilder inside a hotel room and raped her.

As the New York Post reported, the alleged incident took place back in October in a Courtyard Marriott hotel room in Salt Lake City. Police said that the alleged victim tried to stop Rhoden from assaulting her, but the bodybuilder was able to overpower her and then raped her. The woman said he eventually got off and allowed her to leave.

The victim reportedly went to police immediately after the incident, and the investigation this week led to charges against Rhoden.

“Following an extensive investigation, Sandy Police detectives submitted the case to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office on one allegation of rape against Shawn Rhoden,” said SCPD lieutenant Dean Carriger. “The DA’s office filed formal charges…and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.”

Rhoden is a popular figure on the bodybuilding circuit, as the reigning Mr. Olympia champion and a social media star. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he frequently shares pictures and videos of his rigorous training to stay in competition-ready condition.

As Bleacher Report noted in a story last September, his win in the 2018 Mr. Olympia competition had been a long time coming.

“Appearing in his eighth Mr. Olympia competition, Rhoden earned his first victory,” the report noted. “The Jamaican did have one runner-up finish in 2016, but he was finally able to capture the Eugen Sandow Trophy in one of the most memorable bodybuilding competitions in recent history.”

The alleged assault took place just weeks after he won the prestigious bodybuilding title. On the day of the alleged rape, Rhoden took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and an inspirational message to his followers to never give up on their dreams.

Loading...

Shawn Rhoden has not made a statement on the rape charges, and in his Instagram Stories had posted a product recommendation to his followers. As the New York Post noted, it was not clear if Rhoden planned to surrender to police in Utah, or if they may be planning to arrest him.

Shawn Rhoden faces one charge of rape and one charge of object rape, which are both first degree felonies that could land him up to life in prison. Rhoden is also facing a charge of forcible sexual abuse.