Woman Gets Marijuana-Themed Birthday Cake After Ordering ‘Moana’ Disney Cake

A misunderstanding during a cake order led to a woman getting a marijuana-themed birthday cake instead of a Moana cake.

A Georgia woman ordered a cake from the Dairy Queen in Milledgeville, Georgia, for her 25-year-old daughter’s birthday, reports UPI. She wanted the cake to have images from the Disney cartoon film Moana, but instead, the Dairy Queen employee heard marijuana, including an image of a leaf from a cannabis plant.

The cake was brought to the birthday celebration of Kensli Davis, and instead of Disney and Hawaiian images, the cake had a marijuana leaf and a pony smoking a joint, said the birthday girl.

“I think they thought that she said ‘marijuana’ because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent. So, ‘Moana,’ marijuana? I guess when they said that I love cartoons, they were just like, ‘Let’s throw a little pony on there.’ It had red eyes. It was smoking a joint with a tramp stamp of a pot leaf on it’s bottom.”

Davis said that the mix-up was amusing, and the family wasn’t offended. She added that the cake still tasted good, regardless of the pot and My Little Pony theme in green icing on the vanilla ice cream cake.

The “Moana” marijuana cake mix-up, which caused a Dairy Queen employee to get fired, highlights a dark side of viral fame. https://t.co/Y5l6eySksg — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 12, 2019

Davis explained that especially in thinking about how Moana sounded like “marijuana,” it made her family laugh.

“We weren’t mad about it or anything. We thought it was funny so we just ate it anyway!”

But People Magazine reports that the matter didn’t turn out to be victimless, because the Dairy Queen employee who made the cake lost her job. The shop manager took the order, and wrote “marijuana,” and so Cassandra Walker went with the theme and did what she thought the patron would want.

The matter went viral after Kensli Davis posted the story on Facebook along with a photo of the cake. As she related, her mother had told the person on the phone that her daughter loves Moana, and that’s when the misunderstanding took place.

Even though Walker was not to blame for the confusion, she was still fired by one of the Dairy Queen managers, even though the other manager who took the order never raised any concern.