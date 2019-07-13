Britney Spears Shows Off Her Well-Toned Body In Pink Sports Bra For Workout Video

Britney Spears has a great body, and she put in on display Friday in a hot workout video.

The “Toxic” singer posted a video to Instagram showing herself going through a rigorous workout routine while wearing black workout pants and a pink sports bra that showed off her well-toned physique. The video made a huge impression on Britney’s fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments for people amazed at how well she’s stayed in shape.

“You look gorgeous as always My Queen!” one person wrote.

“Queen of fitness,” another commented.

Many were happy to see Spears looking so healthy after going through some very public setbacks earlier in the year. Back in April, she checked into a mental health facility and put out a message for her fans through social media asking for privacy.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful,” she wrote.

Britney had checked out again by the end of the month but was put through more drama while seeking a restraining order against former manager Sam Lufti. As ABC News noted, the order claimed that Lutfi harassed Britney and her family through social media and text messages. It took some courtroom wrangling and a series of appearances, but Britney was eventually able to have the order put in place.

Since her hospital stay, Britney Spears has caused some worry among fans with Instagram posts that made her look gaunt, and others where fans though she appeared to be acting strangely. As The Inquisitr noted, some fans believed she looked disheveled and made note of her unhealthy appearance. The posts led to some speculation that Britney may still be going through the unspecified health crisis that landed her in the hospital in the first place.

Loading...

Britney has responded with a series of posts where she appears much more happy and healthy, including the workout video posted on Friday that shows the singer is still in amazing shape.

While the posts have led to some criticism for Britney Spears, they have also caused the singer’s more dedicated fans to rally around her. The latest post showing her workout had a number of encouraging comments and some others who defended the singer against the recent criticism.