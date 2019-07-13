Kourtney Kardashian Pulls Down Robe To Flaunt Bare Chest

Kourtney Kardashian started the weekend off by getting pulses racing on social media.

On Friday night, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself showing off some major skin.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in a bathroom as she holds her phone up to take the mirror selfie.

Kourt goes naked under a white robe, as she slides the robe off of her shoulders to show off her ample cleavage and bare chest.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She also sports a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes.

Kourtney adds pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

She also posted a second photo of a gorgeous blue sky as the sun glints off of the clouds. The picture was taken from an airplane as it seems that Kourtney may be traveling for an event, but she didn’t tell her social media followers where she was.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is looking great these days, and credits the keto diet as a big part of her trim look.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” she added.

In another recent Poosh post, the website reveals to fans how they can curb their cravings and stop emotional eating, which can occur when someone is happy, sad, or stressed.

The site advises fans to avoid negative self talk, stop eating when you’re full, and listen to the signals that your body gives you.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.