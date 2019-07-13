‘Playboy’ Model Laci Kay Somers Stuns Fans With A Barely-There Thong As She Poses Next To A Swimming Pool

Playboy model Laci Kay Somers has no qualms about baring it all on Instagram. In fact, the model is well-known among her 10.2 million followers for leaving almost nothing to the imagination with her extremely racy pictures.

Even though Laci loves to show off her near-naked pictures on the photo-sharing website almost every week, her legions of ardent admirers never seem to get enough and every new racy pic she posts becomes an instant hit.

Her newest share was no exception, as the model could be seen wearing a dangerously short red thong-style bikini that allowed her to flaunt her peachy posterior. To spice things up, the model posed while her body was still dripping wet from swimming.

She let her damp, silver hair down and accessorized with mercury aviators to keep it chic and sexy. The model wore minimal makeup to stay in line with the outdoor photo shoot and struck a side pose while sitting next to a swimming pool.

As of this writing, the snap racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 4,500 comments which shows that fans are always eager to see more of Laci’s sexy pictures. They not only like her pictures but also comment on every post to express their feelings for the hottie.

Prior to posting the said picture, Laci titillated her fans with a very racy photograph where she could be seen wearing a yellow thong which she paired with a wet white t-shirt. The model deliberately ditched the bra and exposed her assets through her wet shirt — a move that immediately set pulses racing.

That’s not all, but the hot model — staying true to form — lifted her shirt up and exposed an ample amount of underboob which stopped both followers and non-followers in their tracks. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

The snap amassed about 270,000 likes and almost 8,000 comments where fans and followers flooded the comments section with sexually-explicit phrases.

“You have the sexiest body I have ever seen. I want it all,” one of her admirers wrote on the picture.

“I can’t believe how can someone be so sexy. I wish I could make you mine,” another fan expressed his desire.

Loading...

While a third one said that he is in love with all of Laci’s pictures and each picture is better than the previous one.

According to an article by The Sun, Laci, who is a California native, is not only a swimsuit model but also an actress, singer, and sometimes a cosmetic nurse. The piece also talked about the types of guys Laci likes and reported her as saying the following.