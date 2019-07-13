World Cup Soccer Star Allie Long Robbed While USWNT Accepted ESPY Award

World Cup Soccer star Allie Long was coming off the time of her life when she realized that her hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton was robbed while she was in Los Angeles at the ESPY Awards.

CBS News reported that somehow, midfielder Long was able to maintain her sense of humor despite discovering that her wedding ring, cash, and the symbolic key to New York City presented to her by Mayor Bill de Blasio just hours earlier were all missing. After realizing that she had been robbed, she tweeted the mayor.

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one.”

Long and the U.S. Women’s soccer team had taken part in the ticker-tape parade in New York and picked up their trophy at the ESPY Awards for “Best Team” in Los Angeles when she returned to the hotel to find out her things were missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the Ritz-Carlton about the burglary and the missing items. Long and her husband were interviewed, and the investigation into the robbery is still ongoing.

On Friday morning, de Blasio responded to Long via Twitter to wish her luck.

“So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered.”

Long was surprisingly calm and posted on Instagram that the thieves didn’t get her medal or her husband’s ring.

“Take my ring but not my mans (or medal Thank God).”

KABC reports that there was no evidence of a break-in at Long’s room at the Ritz-Carlton because the door to the room was accidentally left ajar when they left for the ESPY Awards. The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing security tapes from the hotel in an effort to identify whoever broke in.

Alexandra (Allie) Long is originally from Huntington, Long Island, New York, according to the Team USA website. She attended the University of North Carolina, where “she led the Tar Heels to the 2008 NCAA Championship title.”

Long married Jose Batista in 2016 and currently plays for Reign FC out of Seattle, Washington. Long is now 31, and made her first appearance for the U.S. national team in 2014, in a game against Canada. She has since made 45 total appearances for the USWNT.