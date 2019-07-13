American Model Melissa Riso Ditches Bra And Wears A See-Through Top To Titillate Her Instagram Fans

American model and actress Melissa Riso is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram. In fact, a quick scroll through her page shows several skin-baring pictures which are bound to leave viewers’ jaws dropped.

Following her racy picture-posting routine and staying true to her style, the 33-year model recently shared a new picture which left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the picture, Melissa could be seen wearing a beaded black, see-through crop top with no bra underneath it — a move that allowed her to put her perky breasts on full display.

Although the model pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, the post was approved by the photo-sharing website. Melissa paired her racy top with black leather pants to keep her look sexy and stylish.

Owing to the display of skin, the picture cannot be posted here but it can be viewed on Instagram. In the caption, the model wrote that “style is a way to say who you are without having to speak,” — a statement that holds very true for the model.

Within eight hours of going live, the sultry picture garnered about 20,000 likes and close to 600 comments where fans expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

“You look so fierce. Love it,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow. This is a super sexy picture. Your facial expressions and the pose are really hot,” said another.

While a third fan flirted with the model and wrote the following.

“I can make all of your dreams come true….or is it the other way around?”

Prior to posting the said picture, the model shared yet another sultry snap through which she once again pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity. The model opted for a pair of hot pants, wore a blue shirt and left it completely unbuttoned to expose her breasts.

As she wore no bra this time either, she censored herself with the help of her hair which couldn’t do a very good job. As a result, the raunchy snap sent a wave of excitement through Melissa’s fans and they couldn’t stop themselves from drooling over the model’s exposed assets. The picture can also be viewed on Instagram.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called “MR hair pomade.”