Amber Portwood Had ‘Major Issues’ With Andrew Glennon That Led To Fight And Felony Arrest, Report Says

Amber Portwood’s fight with Andrew Glennon was a long time coming, a new report claims.

The Teen Mom OG star was arrested on felony domestic battery charges after the fight with her boyfriend, with reports that she swung a machete and threatened suicide during the spat.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly stated.

After the alleged fight, Amber lost custody of her infant son with Andrew.

A new report has shed more light on what led up to the fight, saying that Amber’s anger didn’t come out of nowhere. A source told Us Weekly that there were “things going on between her and Andrew that led to this,” though not saying exactly what may have factored into the fight.

The source went on to say that things between Amber and Andrew had only turned south recently, but that the reality television star had some trust issues going back longer than her latest relationship.

“For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him,” the insider added. “She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

The arrest has led to a string of new legal issues for Amber Portwood aside from the misdemeanor and felony charges she faces. Glennon filed for full custody of the couple’s son after her arrest, though Us Weekly described it as a “protective measure.”

The mugshot of Amber Portwood has been released. According to the police report obtained by Radar, the Teen Mom star was arrested after assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their baby son in his arms. https://t.co/b5XLIvrv32 pic.twitter.com/bgGfGdGGuP — Radar Online (@radar_online) July 5, 2019

Amber’s arrest has also created some drama within the Teen Mom empire. Some other stars of the MTV reality series have spoken out, including Farrah Abraham, who had some stern words for Amber. In an interview with TMZ, Farrah said that Amber hasn’t been able to use the opportunities the show provides to “toughen up.” Jenelle Evans, who had also recently lost custody of her kids, also threw some shade at Amber on Twitter.

Despite the fight and the other issues that led up to it, the incident may not be the end for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon. A source told Us Weekly that the two still care for each other and that they won’t end the relationship over the fight.