Mackenzie McKee To ‘Make An Appearance At ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion, May Be Added To Cast ‘Full-Time’

The Teen Mom OG cast is in New York City set to film for the reunion special. According to a report from PEOPLE, Mackenzie McKee who has been rumored to be joining the cast, will be “making an appearance” at the reunion.

A source told the site the mom of three, “is being considered to join the cast full-time.” Reportedly, her story will be shown on the new season, but towards the end. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, MTV has reportedly been filming with Mackenzie. If her segments are well-received, she will be added full-time to the cast.

Currently, the cast of Teen Mom OG consists of four members. Three cast members have been with the network for the past decade. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood have all been sharing their stories for the past ten years. Farrah Abraham also appeared on the show for years before parting ways with the show. Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin were added to the cast following Farrah leaving the show. While Cheyenne remains on the show, Bristol left after only one season.

Mackenzie McKee was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and her boyfriend Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. She went on to share her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 along with Alex Sekella, Katie Yeager, and current Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus. Since the show ended, Mackenzie and Josh married and have had two more children.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when news first broke about Mackenzie potentially joining the Teen Mom OG cast, Catelynn Lowell spoke out on Twitter.

“If it’s not broke don’t fix it! #TeenMomOG #JustSaying,” Catelynn wrote.

Some fans were shocked at Catelynn’s tweet, but she clarified what she meant on Twitter.

“It has NOTHING to do with Mackenzie at all! It’s with the ppl that don’t explain what’s happening. I welcome anyone just think MTV would tell us not find out online.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also chimed in and revealed that she had offered to cover Mackenzie being added to the cast on her Coffee Convos podcast, but that it didn’t pan out. When Jade Cline was announced for Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle Evans was fired, Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley covered the announcement.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.