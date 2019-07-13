Ciara Flaunts Her Curves In Scandalous Black Dress At The ESPY Awards

R&B superstar Ciara recently hit the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson for the ESPY Awards. Ciara shared a quadruple Instagram update with her 22.8 million Instagram followers and showed off her stunning black gown from all angles.

The first shot in the series is a simple picture taken with Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback added a bit of flair to his outfit, and rocked a subtly printed suit jacket rather than going for a solid color. The slight hint of sheen and pattern added visual interest to his overall look.

Ciara kept it simple with the color of her gown and opted for basic black, but the gown itself is anything but basic. The dress featured a deep v-neck that showed off some major cleavage. As if that weren’t enough, there were also cut-out details near the waist and shoulders, which showed off her toned physique even more. And then, of course, there’s the lower half of the gown — Ciara chose to wear a dress with a super-high slit, which allowed her to flaunt her impressive legs. She wore her hair loose and down, and selected a more natural makeup look for the evening.

In the second shot, Ciara simply shared a close-up view of her on the red carpet solo, without Wilson by her side.

For the third picture, she showcased what the gown looked like from behind. The cutout details showed a little extra skin, and the alternative view also allowed her to flaunt her curves.

To bring her followers into her world, Ciara also shared a picture of Wilson and herself inside the awards show, as they waited for things to kick off. Her cleavage was on full display in the cute couples’ selfie, and fans loved it. The picture received over 369,900 likes within just one day.

One fan commented on what Russell Wilson must feel, and said, “can you imagine being married to her? Hottest wife award.”

Another praised her posing, and commented, “that over the shoulder pose gets me each time.”

Yet another fan complimented Ciara’s beauty, and asked, “how does it feel knowing you look THIS good? Like… I aspire.”

Though the awards show sort of counted as work in Wilson’s world, just as attending the Grammys or a similar event would be for Ciara, the two seemed to enjoy one another’s company on the night out. According to Ciara’s comment in the caption, the duo considered the night out as one of their date nights.