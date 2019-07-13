Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Drops A Bomb On Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for the week of July 15 bring chaos as Adam begs Chelsea to make him a better man, while Phyllis explains something shocking to Billy, and he asks her to hurry. Plus, Jack surprises Ashley in Paris.

Adam (Mark Grossman) lays it all on the line for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Chelsea is furious that Adam gave Paul (Doug Davidson) a recording of her that could’ve implicated Calvin’s (John Burke) death if it hadn’t been of natural causes. Sure, everything ended up turning out okay, because Calvin’s cause of death was a massive coronary, but Adam flat out betrayed her. That’s no way for Adam to win her trust.

He wants Chelsea to let him see Connor, but Adam seems to have made a severe mistake. Even so, Adam begs her to come back to him. Adam admits that he cannot do life without Chelsea because he’s a different and better person when they’re together. However, Adam should not bank on Chelsea taking responsibility for his behavior — good or bad.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) visits Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris, and she welcomes him happily despite their recent animosity. Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death and Dina’s (Marla Adams) health problems have made them realize that life is short. Ashley and Jack have always shared a special bond, and he is genuinely impressed by her My Beauty setup in Paris.

They share a delightful time, and ultimately, according to The Inquisitr, Jack makes a shocking decision that changes the Abbott family forever. One that perhaps brings Ashley back into the family fold. It seems like all of Ashley’s misdeeds from last year are forgiven, and maybe she will even see a way to forgive Jack for the blood Abbott clause and making her feel like an outsider in her own family. After all, that’s what she did to Jack for payback, so he got a taste of how it feels.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) drops a bombshell on Billy (Jason Thompson). He’s angry that Phyllis has teamed up with Adam, but Phyllis turns the tables on her ex-boyfriend. She told Billy that she is using Adam, which is what Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seemed to figure out recently, and she even warned Adam, but he ignored his sister. A visibly struggling Billy told Phyllis to hurry up with whatever scheme she’s cooked up against the younger Newman brother before Adam can ruin anybody else’s life like he ruined Delia’s.