Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Number Two’ & ‘Completely Left Out’ As A Child

Prince William is in direct line to ascend the throne, something that has been known when he was born. And since Harry was Charles and Diana’s second child, his likelihood of being king one day is highly unlikely. This means that he and Meghan Markle may enjoy more freedoms throughout their lives.

Still, being “number two” wasn’t always easy for Harry.

The distinction between William and Harry was sometimes very notable, as reported by royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, via Fox News.

“The Queen Mother used to say, ‘Come on William come and sit next to me.’ And little Harry would be completely left out.”

But it’s not like Harry was completely dismissed. His mother reportedly put in a lot of effort to make sure her second son didn’t feel that he was really being “left out.”

“Harry has always known he was number two. And obviously Diana was very anxious that he shouldn’t feel like that,” added Seward.

And while Diana tried her best to make Harry feel included, other members of the royal family were keenly aware of his status.

Arguably, it wasn’t just the royal family who were said to have treated Harry differently from William based on his potential inheritance of the throne. After all, the entire world knew William was first in line.

That said, the close relationship between Harry and Diana is something that’s also known to royal watchers. Still, when Diana unexpectedly passed away, the loss deeply affected both brothers.

A veteran recalled a conversation they had with the Prince.

“[Harry] said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother.”

But regardless of any childhood drama or of feeling “left out,” Harry doesn’t need to worry about that nowadays. His relationship with Meghan Markle has apparently given him an entirely new outlook. After all, he recently became a father for the first time. And, if rumors are true, the couple expects to have more children in the near future.

On another matter while considering the impact Princess Diana had on the world, Meghan Markle is being held to very high standards.

For instance, Tatum O’Neal recently criticized Markle regarding her request to prohibit photography as she watched Serena Williams play Wimbledon, reported The Sun.

“I had so much hope for Meghan – I wanted her to be the next Princess Diana.”