Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Number Two’ & ‘Completely Left Out’ As A Child

Prince William is in direct line to ascend the throne, something that has been known when he was born. And since Harry was Charles and Diana’s second child, his likelihood of being king one day is highly unlikely. This means that he and Meghan Markle may enjoy more freedoms throughout their lives.
Still, being “number two” wasn’t always easy for Harry.
The distinction between William and Harry was sometimes very notable, as reported by royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, via Fox News.
“The Queen Mother used to say, ‘Come on William come and sit next to me.’ And little Harry would be completely left out.”
But it’s not like Harry was completely dismissed. His mother reportedly put in a lot of effort to make sure her second son didn’t feel that he was really being “left out.”
“Harry has always known he was number two. And obviously Diana was very anxious that he shouldn’t feel like that,” added Seward.
And while Diana tried her best to make Harry feel included, other members of the royal family were keenly aware of his status.
Arguably, it wasn’t just the royal family who were said to have treated Harry differently from William based on his potential inheritance of the throne. After all, the entire world knew William was first in line.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke of Sussex attends the #ANZACday service at Westminster Abbey with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Gloucester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended this service last year in addition to the dawn service. They also paid their respects at the #ANZAC memorial in Sydney during their official tour last fall. Having devoted ten years of service to military duty, including two tours in Afghanistan, The Duke completed his time of service with four weeks with the Australian Defence Force. Their Royal Highnesses remain committed to supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans and the families that support them. #ANZACDay commemorates the anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1915. ANZAC Day is a moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who lost their lives during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ANZAC Day has been observed annually in London since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Members of The Royal Family have continued to honour the servicemen and women globally, and today HRH The Duke of Cambridge also paid his respects at @AucklandMuseum. The Duke of Cambridge is visiting The Commonwealth country on behalf of The Queen to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch attacks earlier this year.
That said, the close relationship between Harry and Diana is something that’s also known to royal watchers. Still, when Diana unexpectedly passed away, the loss deeply affected both brothers.
A veteran recalled a conversation they had with the Prince.
“[Harry] said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother.”
But regardless of any childhood drama or of feeling “left out,” Harry doesn’t need to worry about that nowadays. His relationship with Meghan Markle has apparently given him an entirely new outlook. After all, he recently became a father for the first time. And, if rumors are true, the couple expects to have more children in the near future.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our ???? are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
On another matter while considering the impact Princess Diana had on the world, Meghan Markle is being held to very high standards.
For instance, Tatum O’Neal recently criticized Markle regarding her request to prohibit photography as she watched Serena Williams play Wimbledon, reported The Sun.
“I had so much hope for Meghan – I wanted her to be the next Princess Diana.”