Paris Hilton Bares Booty In Thong-Cut Swimsuit

Paris Hilton shared a new Instagram update from the Cavo Tagoo in Mykonos, and it looks like she’s enjoying the beautiful weather. In the photo, which Paris animated with special effects, showed her hanging out at the edge of a pool. Behind her, you could see the ocean and a boat. Paris leaned forward, showing off her bare derriere, as she rocked a thong-cut swimsuit. Her hair was worn half up and half down, but most of her face was obscured thanks to the camera angle. The effects included an animated cloud that seemed to expand endlessly, along with an effect on the water in the pool. The post has been popular, with over 875,000 views.

Hilton appears to be enjoying her time there, sharing another photo a couple of days ago from the same pool. Except this time, the vibe was young and bright. The pool water was super bright blue, with Paris being potentially Photoshopped into the image. She wore a flowing white dress, as she smiled and looked over her right shoulder. The effects were numerous, including a rainbow that seemed to start by her chest, along with butterflies suspended mid-air by her shoulder. In addition, there were hummingbirds that flew around and white sparkles that dressed up the photo.

The Cavo Tagoo also gave Paris inspiration for another update from yesterday, which showed her standing in the distance. The scenery included a thin pool which stretched into the distance, with textured walls that gave off a cave-like vibe. Hilton could be spotted in the distance, standing with her legs apart in an all-white outfit. She placed her right hand behind her head, and the ocean was visible behind her. This Instagram update has been viewed over 877,000 times.

In addition to sharing photos of herself soaking up the sun or wearing chic outfits, Paris sometimes shares tidbits of her DJ career. She previously spoke about it to Billboard.

“In the beginning, I think when everyone heard that Paris Hilton was gonna be a DJ, people were like, what? And I understand—unless you knew me, because I’ve always loved music.”

And it’s possible that Paris was right in thinking so, considering that up until that point, she was known for making music but not DJing.

“Of course I don’t blame them. I would have thought the same thing, but over the years I’ve really driven myself, having my years as a DJ at Amnesia, touring on the world, and that’s a huge, huge success that, you know, numbers don’t lie,” she added.